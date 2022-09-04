Zyro Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZYRO)

Zyro (ZYRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Zyro has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Zyro has a total market cap of $147,901.74 and approximately $183,135.00 worth of Zyro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zyro coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zyro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,857.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00036353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132336 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022188 BTC.

Zyro Profile

Zyro (ZYRO) is a coin. Zyro’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Zyro is zyro.finance.

Zyro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zyro is a decentralized trading protocol on zilliqa, developed by core members of zilliqa community. Zyro token is the governance token of zyro protocol, holders will be able to vote for future roadmap of the protocol and the way the protocol manage it’s assets with their tokens. Zyro protocol allows participants to mine zyro tokens by providing liquidity, trading, promoting or simply holding. Zyro increases the efficiency and lowers the fees of trading by using a much high-performance underlying public chain-zilliqa. It made frictionless, high-frequency trading possible. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zyro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zyro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zyro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zyro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zyro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.