1,595 Shares in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Bought by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.35. 987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,450. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $129.19 and a one year high of $213.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.06. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.97.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,130 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $2,292,451.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,102,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,130 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $2,292,451.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,102,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,204 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $161,348.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,002.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,423,145 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

