4,110 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Exelon by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Exelon Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.08. 448,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,165,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

