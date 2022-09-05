50,000 Shares in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Acquired by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of PMV Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PMVP. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 107,027 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 38,745 shares during the period.

PMVP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of PMVP traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,186. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

