52,137 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000. Newmont comprises approximately 0.9% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 304,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 699,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,121. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

