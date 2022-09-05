75,000 Shares in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Purchased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Zai Lab by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter.

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of ZLAB traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,883. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $152.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zai Lab Profile

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

