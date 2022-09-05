88mph 24-Hour Volume Reaches $65,243.00 (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. 88mph has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $65,243.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for $2.84 or 0.00014288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00031349 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00083280 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00041138 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (MPH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp.

Buying and Selling 88mph

According to CryptoCompare, “88mph is a protocol that allows users to lend their crypto assets like yUSD, Aave USDC, and other yield-bearing assets. 88MPH uses a linear model for determining the fixed interest rate offered to depositors. 88mph keeps track of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the underlying yield protocol's APY over roughly a monthly window, and offers 75% of the EMA as the fixed rate.The users can purchase floating-rate bonds via the protocol to finance and to also secure the debt of the coin. The idea here is to bring more finances in the Defi space by integrating other ways to earn yield.The 88mph Confidential ticker is “MPH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “88MPH” is for CryptoCompare.com only.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

