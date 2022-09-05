A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,218 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.33% of A. O. Smith worth $33,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $56.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

