Acute Angle Cloud Trading Up 11.7% This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,777.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,599.07 or 0.08085331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00185999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00025737 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00305942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.02 or 0.00793947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00627772 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001196 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.