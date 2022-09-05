Adam Miethke Sells 500,000 Shares of Caprice Resources Limited (ASX:CRS) Stock

Caprice Resources Limited (ASX:CRS – Get Rating) insider Adam Miethke sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total transaction of A$31,500.00 ($22,027.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Caprice Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Australia. The company focuses on tenements prospective for gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Wild Horse Hill project comprising two granted exploration licenses, EL 30951 and EL 30964, which covers an area of 231 square kilometers to the east of Adelaide River in the Northern Territory; and the Northampton project that includes two exploration licenses, E66/98 and E66/99, covering an area of 130 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

