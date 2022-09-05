Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.07) to GBX 1,830 ($22.11) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,583 ($31.21) to GBX 2,698 ($32.60) in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,422.00.

AMIGY opened at $23.87 on Monday. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

