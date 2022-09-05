Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group accounts for 0.9% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

NYSE AMG traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.28. 6,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.17. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.57 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

