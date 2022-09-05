Affinity Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.97. 100,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.80. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.