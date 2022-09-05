Affinity Wealth Management LLC Invests $318,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Southern Copper by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after buying an additional 100,449 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.69. 51,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,321. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $44.66 and a one year high of $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

