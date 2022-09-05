Affinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases 961 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE UNP traded down $2.12 on Monday, hitting $223.94. The stock had a trading volume of 75,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,382. The stock has a market cap of $139.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

