Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $5,103,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 168,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 46,429 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $201,631.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,456.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,282 shares of company stock valued at $858,494 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 73,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,127. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

