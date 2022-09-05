Affinity Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Rambus by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Rambus by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 18,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Rambus by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 114,596 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,243. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.52 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $33.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

