Alfreton Capital LLP Makes New $59.85 Million Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Alfreton Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,850,000. Cloudflare makes up approximately 39.7% of Alfreton Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $58.71 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,977 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,694 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.76.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

