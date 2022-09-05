Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $63,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.91 on Monday, hitting $91.80. The company had a trading volume of 577,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,391,768. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $182.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Benchmark lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

