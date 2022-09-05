Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Holdings Reduced by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,258,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,823 shares during the period. Alkermes accounts for 4.4% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $138,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALKS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 56,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,188. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

