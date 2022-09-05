Aloha Price Down 78.1% Over Last 7 Days (ALOHA)

Aloha (ALOHA) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Aloha coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aloha has traded 78.1% lower against the US dollar. Aloha has a total market capitalization of $298,761.23 and approximately $12,852.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aloha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,895.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00036400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00132607 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022116 BTC.

Aloha Profile

Aloha (CRYPTO:ALOHA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi.

Buying and Selling Aloha

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aloha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aloha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aloha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aloha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.