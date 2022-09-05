Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $163,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.68. 1,858,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,636,490. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.36. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.