American Money Management LLC Acquires 1,742 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

American Money Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHM stock opened at $66.61 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.98.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.