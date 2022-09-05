American Money Management LLC Acquires 351 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.6% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,857,169,000 after purchasing an additional 239,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after buying an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after buying an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,339,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $418.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

