American Money Management LLC Buys 1,112 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

American Money Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $54.45 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.