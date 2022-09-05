American Money Management LLC Buys 9,999 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $166.48 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.26%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

