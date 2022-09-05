American Money Management LLC Purchases 1,144 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

American Money Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.7% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Intuit by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,402,000 after purchasing an additional 962,524 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Down 1.3 %

INTU opened at $420.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

