American Money Management LLC Purchases 1,762 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American Money Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.5% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $291.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $298.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.