American Money Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

American Money Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $170.66 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $235.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.