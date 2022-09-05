Analysts Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target at $21.88

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 327,775 shares of company stock worth $5,869,061 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,193,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $5,072,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 12.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,420,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,389,000 after purchasing an additional 387,904 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 85.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 30,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

