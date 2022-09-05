Analysts Set Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Price Target at $33.17

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €170.00 ($173.47) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €44.00 ($44.90) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €27.50 ($28.06) to €23.50 ($23.98) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $11.86 on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

