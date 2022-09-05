Analysts Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) PT at C$1.85

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Standpoint Research lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 3.4 %

TWM stock opened at C$1.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$506.96 million and a PE ratio of 8.64.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

