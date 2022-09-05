Analyzing Blue Owl Capital (OWL) & The Competition

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Blue Owl Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million -$376.17 million -54.05 Blue Owl Capital Competitors $3.09 billion $514.27 million 12.32

Blue Owl Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital. Blue Owl Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital -5.81% 11.37% 7.86% Blue Owl Capital Competitors 18.43% 22.94% 10.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

27.9% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Blue Owl Capital pays out -220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 40.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Owl Capital is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blue Owl Capital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 2 6 0 2.75 Blue Owl Capital Competitors 476 2630 3201 97 2.46

Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus target price of $16.29, suggesting a potential upside of 50.65%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 27.70%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital’s peers have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital peers beat Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

