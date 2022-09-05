Annandale Capital LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BKNG traded down $14.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,837.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,893.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,090.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,557.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.