Annandale Capital LLC Has $735,000 Stock Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Annandale Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of UroGen Pharma worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 78.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 333,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 146,979 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6,383.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma Stock Down 1.2 %

URGN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,000. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.