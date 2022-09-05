Annandale Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 408.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,265 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 77,337 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.9% of Annandale Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

