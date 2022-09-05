Annandale Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,657. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.