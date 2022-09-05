Annandale Capital LLC Sells 326 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Annandale Capital LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 195,522 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,167 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.48. 345,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,099,790. The stock has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.22 and a 200 day moving average of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.