Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,095,000 after purchasing an additional 94,814 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,463,000 after buying an additional 62,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,790,000 after buying an additional 265,282 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 262,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.