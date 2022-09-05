Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AIT stock opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.01.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,632,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,538,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,938,000 after acquiring an additional 595,738 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 130,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

