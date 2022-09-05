Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up 1.6% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $14,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $12,667,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.31. The stock had a trading volume of 49,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,771. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 217.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,035 shares of company stock worth $1,975,358 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

