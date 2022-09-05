Archetype Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 195,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Pfizer by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,712,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,707 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $45.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

