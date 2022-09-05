Archetype Wealth Partners Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 230.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:NUSC opened at $34.74 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66.

