Archetype Wealth Partners Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,980,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,677,000 after acquiring an additional 398,807 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,900,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 630.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 74,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,783,000 after buying an additional 60,534 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $83.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average is $88.90. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $77.59 and a 12 month high of $106.97.

