Archetype Wealth Partners Has $23.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 278.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.3% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 381,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $360.45 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

