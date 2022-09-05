Archetype Wealth Partners Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Archetype Wealth Partners grew its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners owned about 0.21% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $56.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $68.92.

