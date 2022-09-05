Archetype Wealth Partners Purchases 723 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,410,000 after buying an additional 1,462,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,880,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

