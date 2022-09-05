ARCS (ARX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $615,620.45

ARCS (ARX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. ARCS has a market capitalization of $615,620.45 and approximately $188,191.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARCS coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARCS has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,783.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00036391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132617 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022241 BTC.

ARCS Profile

ARCS (CRYPTO:ARX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARCS’s official website is www.arcs-chain.com. The official message board for ARCS is medium.com/arcs-arx-official.

Buying and Selling ARCS

According to CryptoCompare, “The philosophy of the AIre project is a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARCS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARCS using one of the exchanges listed above.

