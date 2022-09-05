ARCS (ARX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $615,620.45

ARCS (ARX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. ARCS has a market capitalization of $615,620.45 and approximately $188,191.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARCS coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARCS has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,783.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004413 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00036391 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132617 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022241 BTC.
ARCS Profile
ARCS (CRYPTO:ARX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARCS’s official website is www.arcs-chain.com. The official message board for ARCS is medium.com/arcs-arx-official.
