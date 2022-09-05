Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARKAY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Arkema from €145.00 ($147.96) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arkema from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arkema has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $82.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. Arkema has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $152.18.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Arkema will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

