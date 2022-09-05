Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.80

Shares of Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 573444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

Armadale Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 13.11 and a current ratio of 13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.58 million and a PE ratio of -18.25.

Armadale Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Esher, the United Kingdom.

